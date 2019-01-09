Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald floats in for a shot ahead of Montana Lady Grizzlies guard Taylor Goligoski during the third quarter at McKale Center, Dec. 5, 2018.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Aari McDonald was named to the Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list on Wednesday.

McDonald, a redshirt sophomore guard, is the first Arizona Wildcats women's basketball player named to the midseason watch list since Shawntinice Polk in 2003-04.

The John R. Wooden Award, bearing the name of the former UCLA men's basketball coaching legend, is annually awarded to the nation's top player in both men's and women's basketball.

McDonald, a transfer from Washington, is averaging 25.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game at Arizona this season. She became the first player in UA history to score at least 30 points in back-to-back games, when she scored 32 against Colorado and 34 against Utah during last week's road trip.

McDonald's scoring average ranks second in the country to Iowa's Megan Gustafson (26.4), and she ranks second in the Pac-12 in steals to Kennedy Leonard (3.07) of Colorado.

In three conference games, in which the Wildcats are 2-1, McDonald is averaging 30 points, 7.3 rebounds, four steals and three assists per game.

McDonald was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday for a third time this season after averaging 33 points, eight rebounds and five steals in Arizona's win over Colorado and loss to Utah.

Arizona (12-2, 2-1) hosts No. 24 California at 7 p.m. Friday, and No. 6 Stanford at noon Sunday.

John R. Wooden Award, 2018-19 midseason top 25 watch list

Name

School

Conf.

Height

Class

Pos.

Kristine Anigwe

California

Pac-12

6-4

Sr.

F/C

Kenisha Bell

Minnesota

Big Ten

5-9

Sr.

G

Kalani Brown

Baylor

Big 12

6-7

Sr.

C

Bridget Carleton

Iowa State

Big 12

6-1

Sr.

G

Chennedy Carter

Texas A&M

SEC

5-7

So.

G

Kaila Charles

Maryland

Big Ten

6-1

Jr.

G

Napheesa Collier

Connecticut

American

6-1

Sr.

F

Lauren Cox

Baylor

Big 12

6-4

Jr.

F

Sophie Cunningham

Missouri

SEC

6-1

Sr.

G

Crystal Dangerfield

Connecticut

American

5-5

Jr.

G

Rennia Davis

Tennessee

SEC

6-2

So.

G/F

Asia Durr#

Louisville

ACC

5-10

Sr.

G

Megan Gustafson

Iowa

Big Ten

6-3

Sr.

F

Ruthy Hebard

Oregon

Pac-12

6-4

Jr.

F

Rhyne Howard

Kentucky

SEC

6-2

Fr.

G

Sabrina Ionescu#

Oregon

Pac-12

5-11

Jr.

G

Tiana Mangakahia

Syracuse

ACC

5-6

Jr.

G

Teaira McCowan

Mississippi State

SEC

6-7

Sr.

C

Aari McDonald

Arizona

Pac-12

5-7

So.

G

Arike Ogunbowale

Notre Dame

ACC

5-8

Sr.

G

Katie Lou Samuelson#

Connecticut

American

6-3

Sr.

G/F

Jessica Shepard

Notre Dame

ACC

6-4

Sr.

F

Destiny Slocum

Oregon State

Pac-12

5-7

So.

G

Alanna Smith

Stanford

Pac-12

6-4

Sr.

F

Jackie Young

Notre Dame

ACC

6-0

Jr.

G

# indicates players selected as a 2017-18 John R. Wooden Award All American®

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles