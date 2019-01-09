Aari McDonald was named to the Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list on Wednesday.
McDonald, a redshirt sophomore guard, is the first Arizona Wildcats women's basketball player named to the midseason watch list since Shawntinice Polk in 2003-04.
The John R. Wooden Award, bearing the name of the former UCLA men's basketball coaching legend, is annually awarded to the nation's top player in both men's and women's basketball.
McDonald, a transfer from Washington, is averaging 25.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game at Arizona this season. She became the first player in UA history to score at least 30 points in back-to-back games, when she scored 32 against Colorado and 34 against Utah during last week's road trip.
McDonald's scoring average ranks second in the country to Iowa's Megan Gustafson (26.4), and she ranks second in the Pac-12 in steals to Kennedy Leonard (3.07) of Colorado.
In three conference games, in which the Wildcats are 2-1, McDonald is averaging 30 points, 7.3 rebounds, four steals and three assists per game.
McDonald was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday for a third time this season after averaging 33 points, eight rebounds and five steals in Arizona's win over Colorado and loss to Utah.
Arizona (12-2, 2-1) hosts No. 24 California at 7 p.m. Friday, and No. 6 Stanford at noon Sunday.
John R. Wooden Award, 2018-19 midseason top 25 watch list
Name
School
Conf.
Height
Class
Pos.
Kristine Anigwe
California
Pac-12
6-4
Sr.
F/C
Kenisha Bell
Minnesota
Big Ten
5-9
Sr.
G
Kalani Brown
Baylor
Big 12
6-7
Sr.
C
Bridget Carleton
Iowa State
Big 12
6-1
Sr.
G
Chennedy Carter
Texas A&M
SEC
5-7
So.
G
Kaila Charles
Maryland
Big Ten
6-1
Jr.
G
Napheesa Collier
Connecticut
American
6-1
Sr.
F
Lauren Cox
Baylor
Big 12
6-4
Jr.
F
Sophie Cunningham
Missouri
SEC
6-1
Sr.
G
Crystal Dangerfield
Connecticut
American
5-5
Jr.
G
Rennia Davis
Tennessee
SEC
6-2
So.
G/F
Asia Durr#
Louisville
ACC
5-10
Sr.
G
Megan Gustafson
Iowa
Big Ten
6-3
Sr.
F
Ruthy Hebard
Oregon
Pac-12
6-4
Jr.
F
Rhyne Howard
Kentucky
SEC
6-2
Fr.
G
Sabrina Ionescu#
Oregon
Pac-12
5-11
Jr.
G
Tiana Mangakahia
Syracuse
ACC
5-6
Jr.
G
Teaira McCowan
Mississippi State
SEC
6-7
Sr.
C
Aari McDonald
Arizona
Pac-12
5-7
So.
G
Arike Ogunbowale
Notre Dame
ACC
5-8
Sr.
G
Katie Lou Samuelson#
Connecticut
American
6-3
Sr.
G/F
Jessica Shepard
Notre Dame
ACC
6-4
Sr.
F
Destiny Slocum
Oregon State
Pac-12
5-7
So.
G
Alanna Smith
Stanford
Pac-12
6-4
Sr.
F
Jackie Young
Notre Dame
ACC
6-0
Jr.
G
# indicates players selected as a 2017-18 John R. Wooden Award All American®