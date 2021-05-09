 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats add former Utah sharpshooter Pelle Larsson to 2021-22 roster

Utah forward Pelle Larsson, left, drives to the basket against California guard Jarred Hyder during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

 Jed Jacobsohn

Tommy Lloyd picked up another player through the transfer portal since becoming the Arizona Wildcats head less than a month ago, except the UA's latest addition comes from within the Pac-12. 

Former Utah guard Pelle Larsson verbally committed to the Wildcats on Sunday, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Larsson was also being recruited by Kansas, Creighton and Stanford, among others. The sophomore is the second player to join the UA alongside Gonzaga center Oumar Ballo since Lloyd was hired. 

The 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound Larsson, a Nacka, Sweden native, helps the Wildcats' slim backcourt and provides an outside scoring threat for the UA. As a freshman in 2021, Larsson ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage (46.3), and averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. 

Against Arizona, Larsson tallied 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, four steals, four assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes in Utah's 73-58 win over the Wildcats. 

Arizona guard James Akinjo, left, drives past Utah guard Pelle Larsson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

Now a Wildcat, he becomes another international player to play in Tucson. Arizona's 2021-22 roster currently has Larsson (Sweden), Kriisa (Estonia), Ballo (Mali), Bennedict Mathurin (Canada), Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania), Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania) and Christian Koloko (Cameroon). 

The UA has nine scholarship players for next season, which includes incoming freshman guard Shane Nowell. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

