 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
ARIZONA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arizona Wildcats add Montana State, Nicholls State to 2022-23 schedule; NAU game will be moved

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) and Northern Arizona forward Nik Mains (20) watch a loose ball in the first half during a game at McKale Center on Nov. 8.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star 2021

Arizona has added a Dec. 21 home game against Montana State and swapped the opponent for its Nov. 7 regular-season opener from NAU to Nicholls State.

The move means UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from Grand Canyon to NAU in March. NAU and UA were scheduled to face each other for a fourth straight season on Nov. 7, but the 2022-23 game instead will be pushed back to a future season.

People are also reading…

Arizona has only played Montana State twice, but not in the past four decades. The Wildcats lost to the Bobcats 39-32 in 1939-40 at Oklahoma City and beat them 64-59 in 1981-82 in Minneapolis.

The Wildcats still have two more home opponents to announce before completing their 2022-23 schedule. Earlier Monday, the Pac-12 announced weekend schedule pairs for the final 10 weeks of conference play, though exact dates and times are still to be announced.

Here's how the Wildcats' schedule looks as of now:

Nov. 7: NICHOLLS STATE

Nov. 11: SOUTHERN

Nov. 14: Home game vs. opponent TBA

Nov. 17: UTAH TECH

Nov. 21: vs. Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 22: vs. Ohio State or San Diego State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, TBD

Nov. 23: Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii, TBD

Dec. 1: at Utah

Dec. 4: CAL

Dec. 10: vs. Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas)

Dec. 13: Home game vs opponent TBA

Dec. 17: TENNESSEE

Dec. 21: MONTANA STATE

Dec. 29-Jan 2: at Arizona State

Jan. 4-8: WASHINGTON/WASHINGTON STATE

Jan. 11-15: at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 18-22:UCLA/USC

Jan. 25-29: at Washington/Washington State

Feb. 1-5: OREGON/OREGON STATE

Feb. 8-12: at Cal/Stanford

Feb. 15-19: COLORADO/UTAH

Feb. 22-26: ARIZONA STATE

March 1-4: at UCLA/USC 

March 8-11: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona RBs coach Scottie Graham on 'everybody eats' approach, Wildcats' depth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News