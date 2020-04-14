You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona Wildcats add Virginia Tech grad transfer Trinity Baptiste

Arizona Wildcats add Virginia Tech grad transfer Trinity Baptiste

Virginia Tech forward Trinity Baptiste (0) shoots the ball around Louisville forward Kylee Shook (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2020, at the KFC YUM Center in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

 Bryan Woolston

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team picked up one more member for its 2020-21 Tuesday morning when Virginia Tech graduate transfer forward Trinity Baptiste announced her commitment to UA on her Twitter page. 

As part of a Virginia Tech that went 21-9 in 2020, the 6-foot Baptiste averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds coming off the bench, and received ACC Sixth Player of the Year honors. 

Since Baptiste is a graduate transfer, she'll be in Tucson only for next season, but joins a likely top-10 Arizona team that returns All-American guard Aari McDonald, All-Pac-12 forward Cate Reese, All-Pac-12 defender Sam Thomas, Oklahoma transfer Shaina Pellington, Semaj Smith, Helena Pueyo and incoming freshman Lauren Ware, among others. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News