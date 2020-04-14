Arizona Wildcats add Virginia Tech grad transfer Trinity Baptiste

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team picked up one more member for its 2020-21 Tuesday morning when Virginia Tech graduate transfer forward Trinity Baptiste announced her commitment to UA on her Twitter page.
Ready to work @ArizonaWBB #BearDown 🐻 pic.twitter.com/3qBvHg2XxA— Trinity Baptiste (@_strength813) April 14, 2020
As part of a Virginia Tech that went 21-9 in 2020, the 6-foot Baptiste averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds coming off the bench, and received ACC Sixth Player of the Year honors.
Since Baptiste is a graduate transfer, she'll be in Tucson only for next season, but joins a likely top-10 Arizona team that returns All-American guard Aari McDonald, All-Pac-12 forward Cate Reese, All-Pac-12 defender Sam Thomas, Oklahoma transfer Shaina Pellington, Semaj Smith, Helena Pueyo and incoming freshman Lauren Ware, among others.
