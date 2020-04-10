Arizona Wildcats adjust as coronavirus speeds up recruiting of basketball transfers

Then there was the PowerPoint presentation that Arizona gave him over the phone on Sunday morning.

“I think it’s been straight,” Brown said of UA’s approach. “The PowerPoint kind of showed me what the school is about, and I’m more of a person that where school still matters. I was talking to one of my old head coaches today and he said ‘I’m really proud of you because you’ll be transferring as a grad transfer.’”

For that reason, Brown said, he was impressed with mention of the CATS Forever program, which can offer financial and other assistance for UA athletes who return to finish their degrees, among other things.

“The PowerPoint was even showing the campus lifestyle, learning about Coach Miller and stuff like that,” Brown said. “And you can’t go against somebody who’s being genuine to you. They don’t want you to fail.”

Speaking in general about UA’s approach, Murphy said the PowerPoints are similar to the ones Miller will use during in-home visits with recruits. Now, they are emailed first, and a phone call is scheduled to go over it with the recruit and his family while everybody calls up the slides simultaneously.

Among the foremost topics of the PowerPoint, of course, is actual basketball.