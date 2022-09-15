Arizona Wildcats assigned all Thursday-Saturday games in Pac-12 play after Christmas

Arizona will play a traditional "Pac-10" style schedule this season, being assigned games only on Thursdays and Saturdays after Christmas.

The Wildcats, who also finalized their nonconference slate by adding a home game with Morgan State on Dec. 22, now have completed their entire 2022-23 schedule. Exact times and television assignments are still to be announced.

Except for the numerous COVID-related makeup games over the past two seasons that were typically played early in the week, the Pac-12 normally holds its post-Christmas games between Wednesdays and Sundays. But in its league-wide schedule reveal Thursday, the Pac-12 kept the Wildcats only on Thursdays and Saturdays.

After playing at Utah on Dec. 1 and at home against Cal on Dec. 4, the Wildcats will open the traditional portion of the league schedule at ASU on Saturday, Dec. 31.

UA will then host Washington on Jan. 5 and Washington State on Jan. 7, and continue to play every Thursday and Saturday thereafter until hosting only ASU the last week of February, on Feb. 25. The Wildcats will conclude league play in Los Angeles the next week, when the regular-season title could be decided in games at USC on March 2 and/or at UCLA on March 4.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats juggled around their final nonconference date to add Morgan State.

Arizona had been trying to fill the final nonconference home game with an opponent on Nov. 14 but, after several potential opponents backed out, instead opted for a more crowded pre-Christmas slate.

Already scheduled to host Tennessee on Dec. 17, Arizona will now face Montana State on Dec. 20 instead of Dec. 21, while adding Morgan State on Dec. 22 before breaking for Christmas.

Here’s the Wildcats’ entire 2022-23 schedule, with most times and TV assignments still to be determined. Home games are in ALL CAPS

Sept. 30: RED-BLUE GAME

Oct. 22: Saint Mary's (closed scrimmage), at Phoenix

Nov. 1: WESTERN OREGON (exhibition)

Nov. 7: NICHOLLS STATE

Nov. 11: SOUTHERN

Nov. 17: UTAH TECH

Nov. 21: Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 22: Ohio State or San Diego State, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii

Nov. 23: Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii

Dec. 1: at Utah

Dec. 4: CAL

Dec. 10: Indiana, at MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m. (Ch. 11)

Dec. 13: TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

Dec. 17: TENNESSEE

Dec. 20: MONTANA STATE

Dec. 22: MORGAN STATE

Dec. 31: at Arizona State

Jan. 5: WASHINGTON

Jan. 7: WASHINGTON STATE

Jan. 12: at Oregon State

Jan. 14: at Oregon

Jan. 19: USC

Jan. 21: UCLA

Jan. 26: at Washington State

Jan. 28: at Washington

Feb. 2: OREGON

Feb. 4: OREGON STATE

Feb. 9: at Cal

Feb. 11: at Stanford

Feb. 16: UTAH

Feb. 18: COLORADO

Feb. 25: ARIZONA STATE

March 2: at USC

March 4: at UCLA