The Arizona Wildcats will defend their WNIT championship next season without one of coach Adia Barnes’ top assistants.
Morgan Valley was named Wednesday as Hartford’s new head coach, returning to the state where she was a standout college basketball player. Valley will be introduced Thursday at a news conference in Connecticut. She replaces Kim McNeill, who was hired away by East Carolina. Hartford went 23-11 last season, losing in the America East Conference tournament.
“From the very start of our search process, Morgan’s experience and vision impressed all of us,” Hartford athletic director Mary Ellen Gillespie said. “She has had tremendous success as both a player and a coach, and will be an outstanding mentor for our student-athletes. On top of being a proven winner, Morgan has been a part of leading highly successful programs.”
Valley spent the past two season at Arizona, where she was a key to landing the top recruiting class in program history. Before that, she coached at Washington, Virginia Tech, UMass, New Hampshire, Towson, Holy Cross and UConn. She also played at UConn from 2000-04.