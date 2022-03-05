Arizona Wildcats beat California 89-61 in regular-season finale at McKale Center

In an 89-61 senior day win over California on Saturday at McKale Center, the Arizona Wildcats also took a little glimpse into the future.
Sophomore Oumar Ballo led the Wildcats with 16 points on perfect shooting while sophomore Pelle Larsson was one of three players scoring 13 points and lightly used freshman Adama Bal had seven points while playing 17 minutes.
Meanwhile, two guys likely on their way out also scored 13 points each: Justin Kier, who made a senior day start over Kerr Kriisa at point guard, and Bennedict Mathurin, who is a projected lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Wildcats' collective efforts led to a postgame photograph-and-net-snipping ceremony on the floor after the game, during which UA coach Tommy Lloyd grabbed the microphone and encouraged the crowd to begin "Air-uh-zone-uh" chants and told them to "BTFD" (the acronym for the epithet-enhanced version of "bear down.")
Not surprisingly, he also praised players that wound up winning the Pac-12 title with an 18-2 record -- the first team ever to win 18 Pac-12 games, though the league just moved to 20 games last season -- even though the Wildcats were picked to finish fourth.
"These dudes are unbelievable," Lloyd said. "What they gave me this year has inspired me to coach forever. They practice their ass off every day and they handle me being on them. It's such a special group to be around.
"Guys, I love you now and forever."
Now 28-3 overall, the Wildcats will next face either No. 8 seed ASU or No. 9 seed Stanford in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Thursday. ASU and Stanford will play a first-round game on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Cal finished the regular season at 12-19 and 5-15. The Bears will either be the No. 10 Pac-12 Tournament seed if Colorado beats Utah on Saturday or the No. 11 seed if Utah beats Colorado.
During Saturday's game, Ballo built his 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting – most of them were dunks – and also hit both free throws he took. Mathurin added six rebounds while Kier added five rebounds and three assists.
Overall, the Wildcats shot 62.5% from the field and held Cal to just 38.5%. The Bears made just 3 of 15 3-pointers. Jordan Shepherd led Cal with 16 points but was just 5 for 14 from the field.
Arizona led by up to 19 points in the first half but Cal cut the Wildcats’ lead to 40-31 by going on an 11-2 run to close out the half. But the Wildcats quickly made up for it early in the second half, shooting 55.6% over the first eight minutes to take a 57-41 lead with 11:58 left in the game.
Arizona led 72-52 with six minutes left, having shot 61% from the field for the second half to that point, and Lloyd from there went with a lineup of Christian Koloko, Kerr Kriisa and three reserves including reserve guard Shane Nowell, who had sat out the Wildcats’ last three games for unspecified reasons.
In the first half, Ballo scored 11 points while hitting all five field goals he took to lead Arizona to a 40-31 halftime lead.
Arizona shot 60.0% from the field while keeping Cal to just 37.0% and outrebounded the Bears 15-13.
Arizona scored just three seconds into the game when Mathurin dunked after the Wildcats won the opening tipoff, though they didn’t hit a field goal again for another five minutes when Larsson dunked and converted a three-point play to give UA a 7-4 lead with 14:34 left in the first half.
But from there, the Wildcats went on a 19-3 run, getting three dunks and a rebound basket inside from Ballo while Bal also hit a 3-pointer in a rare first-half appearance.
The Wildcats led 26-9 at the end of the run and kept a double-digit lead the rest of the half until the Bears finished the half on an 11-2 run that ended with a driving layup by Shepard with 17 seconds left after a turnover by Mathurin.
Before the game, UA held a senior day ceremony to honor Kier along with UA managers Luke Handley and Austin Torres.
Kier played four seasons at George Mason and last season at Georgia before joining the Wildcats last summer by taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility given all players who participated during the COVID-hampered 2020-21 season.
"Best decision I ever made," Kier told the crowd after the game. "I’m not satisfied, either. I love you guys and we're gonna keep this going."
