Arizona Wildcats beat California 89-61 in regular-season finale at McKale Center

Now 28-3 overall, the Wildcats will next face either No. 8 seed ASU or No. 9 seed Stanford in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Thursday. ASU and Stanford will play a first-round game on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Cal finished the regular season at 12-19 and 5-15. The Bears will either be the No. 10 Pac-12 Tournament seed if Colorado beats Utah on Saturday or the No. 11 seed if Utah beats Colorado.

During Saturday's game, Ballo built his 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting – most of them were dunks – and also hit both free throws he took. Mathurin added six rebounds while Kier added five rebounds and three assists.

Overall, the Wildcats shot 62.5% from the field and held Cal to just 38.5%. The Bears made just 3 of 15 3-pointers. Jordan Shepherd led Cal with 16 points but was just 5 for 14 from the field.

Arizona led by up to 19 points in the first half but Cal cut the Wildcats’ lead to 40-31 by going on an 11-2 run to close out the half. But the Wildcats quickly made up for it early in the second half, shooting 55.6% over the first eight minutes to take a 57-41 lead with 11:58 left in the game.