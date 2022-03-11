Arizona Wildcats beat Colorado 82-72 to reach Pac-12 Tournament championship game

In the first half, Tubelis had 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting to lead Arizona to a 47-38 lead. Arizona shot 60.7% overall in the first half while holding the Buffs to 43.8% overall from the field after CU made five of their first six shots.

The Wildcats' biggest problem was Walker, who had 17 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and making all five 3-pointers he took.

But Walker and Colorado center Evan Battey both picked up four fouls midway through the second half..

Starting in place of Kriisa, senior guard Justin Kier hit a 3-pointer with 10:15 left in the first half that gave Arizona its first lead since the opening moments, 22-21. Kier’s 3 was part of a 7-0 run that gave the Wildcats a 29-24 lead by the time Mathurin hit a 3-pointer from the left corner.

Arizona took a 31-24 lead on two free throws from Dalen Terry with eight minutes to go and held the lead the rest of the half.

After Bennedict Mathurin had a 3-pointer to open the scoring, the Buffs fired in three 3s over the next two minutes while taking a quick 13-6 lead after less than three minutes. Colorado hit 5 of 6 shots to begin the game while turning four Arizona turnovers into four points during that span.