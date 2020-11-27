Arizona Wildcats beat Grambling State 74-55 in 2020-21 season opener at McKale Center

Grambling shot just 3 of 22 from 3-point range but shot 42.3% overall in the first 16 minutes of the second half while making a few surges to keep the game from getting out of hand until the very end.

Earlier in the second half, UA took a 47-27 lead after freshman guard Dalen Terry hit all three free throws he took with 15:36 left, but the Tigers went on an 11-2 run from there to cut Arizona’s lead to just 49-38 with 11:38 left.

But Akinjo hit a 3 both times Grambling threatened to cut it to single digits, scoring out of a timeout to make it 52-38 while later hitting another 3 to make it 57-43 after Grambling had pulled within nine on a three-point play.

But Cameron Little made a putback with 7:03 left to pull Grambling within 57-47 with 7:03 to go before the Wildcats expanded their lead the rest of the way.

In the first half, the Wildcats had five players all with four points or more, led by Jordan Brown, who had eight points and nine rebounds. Brown hit a double-double early in the second half

A transfer from Nevada who sat out last season, Brown scored on a variety of shots while dominating the inside over his 16 minutes on the court.