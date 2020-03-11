Arizona Wildcats beat Washington 77-70 in Pac-12 Tournament first-round game

On the other end of the floor, the Wildcats held Washington to 39.3% shooting and just 1 of 11 3-pointers. It was a noted improvement on the Wildcats’ first half against Washington on Saturday, when they shot just 20% and had 10 turnovers before halftime.

The Wildcats had 10 turnovers in the first half this time but Washington had even more, a total of 12, and neither team was able to capitalize much on them: The Huskies had just a 6-5 edge in points off turnovers.

Arizona held leads of up to seven points but late jumpers from Washington’s Tsohonis and Naz Carter cut their lead to one possession before Nnaji hit two free throws with 29.4 seconds left to give UA a 35-30 advantage.

Green had 10 points over the first 10 minutes of the game to help the Wildcats take early leads of 15-9 and 20-13, the last on a 3-pointer he hit from the left corner that rattled around and in the basket. Green took advantage of open space along the baseline in the Huskies’ 2-3 zone, something the Wildcats weren’t able to do often in their 69-63 loss to Washington last Saturday at McKale Center.

After a period of less than four minutes midway through the half when both teams turned the ball over four times, the Huskies received seven points from Stewart to take a 24-23 lead with 6:45 left.