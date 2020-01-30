Wildcats beat Washington 75-72 for first true road win of season

Baker hit 4 of 7 3-pointers. Mannion added 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting, and Stone Gettings navigated his foul trouble to finish with 13 points.

Washington held leads of up to nine points in the second half but the Wildcats took a 70-69 lead with 4:17 left after Jemarl Baker scored six straight points: Washington’s Hameir Wright fouled Baker behind the 3-point line and Baker made all three ensuing free throws, while Baker then came back to hit a 3 on UA’s next possession.

Arizona’s 36-33 halftime lead was quickly wiped out and surpassed by the Huskies’ barrage of 3-pointers early in the second half. Jamal Bey hit a 3 to tie the game just 12 seconds into the second half, setting the tone. Then, after Nnaji mad a three-point play, the Huskies rattled off an 11-0 run with four 3-pointers and a short jumper by center Isaiah Stewart to take a 47-39 lead.

Mannion and Baker each hit 3s over the next four minutes to help UA cut Washington’s lead to 57-55 with 12 minutes to go, with Mannion also hitting two technical free throws after Washington’s Jaden McDaniels having been called for taunting after a dunk. To that point, Washington had made 6 of 8 3s in the second half to that point. By the time Washington took a 68-64 lead on a 3 from Tsohonis with 6:34 left, the Huskies had made 8 of 12 3s in the second half alone.