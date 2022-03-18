Arizona Wildcats beat Wright State 87-70 despite 19 turnovers in NCAA Tournament opener

SAN DIEGO — For the first few minutes of Arizona’s 87-70 win over Wright State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, the biggest question wasn’t on the court but in the stands.
Would UA fans, many of whom were forced to wait outside Viejas Arena due to the late finish of early session tournament games, be able to see the game before it was decided?
Arizona scored the first basket of the game, never trailed and was up by 13 after less than six minutes. It was one of those 1-vs-16 seed romps in the making.
But the Wildcats, playing without starting point guard Kerr Kriisa for the third straight game because of a sprained ankle, made it interesting. They led by nine at halftime and just seven with 16:38 left, taking leads of up to 21 points but getting bogged down by their 19 turnovers.
Arizona shot 55% from the field and held Wright state to 34.8% shooting but committed the most turnovers it has had since turning the ball over 20 times on Feb. 7 at ASU.
The 19 turnovers led to eight Wright State points. The Raiders took nine more field goals.
“We just got to tighten it up,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I don’t want them to play conservative but the turnovers kill your efficiency.”
Still …
“We’re 3-0 without our starting point guard and it’s a great time of year to be 3-0,” Lloyd said.
Still, Lloyd said he was proud of the Wildcats for dealing with a new environment for the first time; all of them except reserve center Oumar Ballo were making their NCAA Tournament debuts.
Christian Koloko bailed out Arizona almost singlehandedly. With a stat line never seen before in the NCAA Tournament, according to UA, Koloko had 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. In scoring, Bennedict Mathurin had 18 points while Dalen Terry had 16.
The win moved top-seeded Arizona to 32-3 and into a second-round game Sunday against the winner of a Friday night first-round game between TCU and Seton Hall.
Wright State, winners of the Horizon League Tournament, finished its season at 22-14.
Leading 42-31 at halftime, Arizona couldn’t expand its lead over the first four minutes of the second half while half of the fans inside Viejas Arena started to root louder for Wright State.
Wright State center Grant Basile pulled the Raiders within 47-39 on a 3-pointer with 17:47 left while later converting a three-point play to make it 49-42 a minute later when he made a layup and picked up a foul from Dalen Terry.
But after Basile and Koloko traded jumpshots to leave UA with an eight-point edge, the Wildcats went on a 12-0 run to take a 20-point lead, 64-44, with 11:37 left in the game.
Terry began the run with a 3-pointer, while Koloko threw in a dunk and Mathurin hit a 3-pointer and a two-point jumpers.
In the first half, Arizona shot 58.1% but coughed up 10 turnovers while taking a 42-31 halftime lead.
The Wildcats hit 6 of 19 3-pointers in the first half and outrebounded Wright State 24-13, while their 10 turnovers led to only three Wright State points.
“We felt pretty good at the beginning of the game,” Koloko said. “Like Coach told us, we knew they were going to come out in the second half ready to play.”
Defensively, Arizona held Wright State to just 31.4% shooting in the first 20 minutes and kept Tanner Holden to just two points on 0-for-4 shooting after Holden scored 37 against Bryant in a First Four game on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
However, the Raiders hit 5 of 12 3-pointers Friday to pull within single digits late in the half after trailing by up to 16.
Terry scored in the paint 17 seconds into the game and the Wildcats never trailed. They were up 18-5 with 14:11 left when Azuolas Tubelis scored inside.
Kriisa dressed and warmed up for the game, having made it clear he wanted to play but Lloyd did not put him in. Kriisa suffered a significant ankle sprain on March 10 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament and did not play in the semifinals or finals.
Asked Thursday if he might be willing to rest Kriisa regardless of his ankle sprain, after the Wildcats beat Colorado and UCLA without him last weekend in the Pac-12 Tournament, Lloyd didn’t say. But he indicated that Kriisa might play off the bench Friday.
“I’m going to give you guys the standard, ‘It’s going to be a gametime decision,’” Lloyd said Thursday. “But that’s 100% from the heart. It’s true. He’s made great progress. I’m sure he’ll be bouncing around out there a little bit today (in practice). And we’re going to — our goal was to push it, see how close we could get him to playing. And I think he’s close.
“We’ll see tomorrow what it looks like and it could be a deal where he may play but he may not start. We’ll just take it from there and see where he’s at.”
Lloyd did play freshman wing Adama Bal for the fifth straight game, and Bal responded in the first half with four points on 2-for-3 shooting over eight minutes.
Photos: Arizona vs. Wright State, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs Wright State Raiders, 2022 NCAA Tournament
031922-tuc-spt-uabk-p3
Arizona vs. Wright State, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs. Wright State, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs. Wright State, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs. Wright State, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs. Wright State, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs. Wright State, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs. Wright State, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Arizona vs. Wright State, 2022 NCAA Tournament
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe