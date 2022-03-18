Arizona Wildcats beat Wright State 87-70 despite 19 turnovers in NCAA Tournament opener

Kriisa dressed and warmed up for the game, having made it clear he wanted to play but Lloyd did not put him in. Kriisa suffered a significant ankle sprain on March 10 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament and did not play in the semifinals or finals.

Asked Thursday if he might be willing to rest Kriisa regardless of his ankle sprain, after the Wildcats beat Colorado and UCLA without him last weekend in the Pac-12 Tournament, Lloyd didn’t say. But he indicated that Kriisa might play off the bench Friday.

“I’m going to give you guys the standard, ‘It’s going to be a gametime decision,’” Lloyd said Thursday. “But that’s 100% from the heart. It’s true. He’s made great progress. I’m sure he’ll be bouncing around out there a little bit today (in practice). And we’re going to — our goal was to push it, see how close we could get him to playing. And I think he’s close.

“We’ll see tomorrow what it looks like and it could be a deal where he may play but he may not start. We’ll just take it from there and see where he’s at.”

Lloyd did play freshman wing Adama Bal for the fifth straight game, and Bal responded in the first half with four points on 2-for-3 shooting over eight minutes.

