Draft-testing Arizona wing Brandon Randolph was not invited to the either the NBA combine or the G League Elite Camp, indicating his chances of being taken in the June NBA draft could be slim.
The NBA announced Wednesday a list of 66 participants for its combine, while some additional players who do well in the G League camp will also be invited. The G League Elite Camp list announced Monday had 40 college draft hopefuls, meaning a total of over 100 college prospects have been invited to one of the camps to prepare for a draft that has only 60 spots (there are also international prospects, of course).
However, Randolph was invited to a workout for the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
Utah Jazz Announce Pre-Draft Workouts pic.twitter.com/nSHf6qg87y— Utah Jazz PR (@UtahJazzPR) May 7, 2019
Randolph has until May 29 to decide if he wants to return to school, but if he does the Wildcats would be one over the scholarship limit — unless Terry Armstrong decommits (second item in this blog post) or another returning/incoming player pursues another option.
Rawle Alkins, Kobi Simmons and Allonzo Trier have all gone undrafted after being invited to the NBA combine. Chance Comanche wasn't invited to the Combine in 2017 but made Memphis' G League roster.
The lists for both the NBA combine and G League Elite Camp are attached as PDFs. The following Pac-12 players have been invited:
NBA Draft Combine
Bol Bol, Oregon
Moses Brown, UCLA
Luguentz Dort, ASU
Jaylen Hands, UCLA
Louis King, Oregon
Jaylen Nowell, Washington
KZ Okpala, Stanford
Kevin Porter, Jr. USC
Kris Wilkes, UCLA
G League Elite Camp
Zylan Cheatham, ASU
Bennie Boatwright, USC
CJ Elleby, WSU
Robert Franks, WSU
Kenny Wooten, Oregon