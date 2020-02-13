Arizona Wildcats break out of shooting slumps in 68-52 win over Cal

The Wildcats were actually outrebounded overall 37-32 but that was partially because the Bears picked up 10 offensive rebounds on their 34 missed shots. UA made up for it by shooting better and scoring 15 points off 15 Cal turnovers.

The Wildcats essentially won the game over two turnover-plagued stretches for the Bears, one in each half.

In the first half, Cal had four turnovers over a six-minute scoreless stretch in which UA went from trailing 8-7 to leading 15-8, and the Wildcats took a 27-20 lead into halftime.

Early in the second half, Smith broke his 3-point futility streak by hitting his first 3 of the game to make it 30-21.

Cal cut UA’s lead to 33-32 with a long corner jumper from Grant Anticevich with 14 minutes left but then the Bears hit another rough patch: They went scoreless for the next four minutes while committing three turnovers that helped UA take a 45-32 lead.

During that run, the Wildcats received another 3 from Smith and seven inside points from Nnaji.

Cal later cut UA’s lead to 47-39 on a layup from Anticevich but the Wildcats quickly pulled ahead by double digits again. Smith hit two back-to-back 3s that gave UA a 59-43 lead with 4:35 to go and the Bears were never a serious threat after that.