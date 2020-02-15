Arizona Wildcats celebrate a win — and a birthday — after holding off Stanford in Palo Alto

Ranked No. 112 overall in the class of 2021 by 247 Sports and 115th in composite rankings, Simpson is now a junior at Chaminade College Prep High School in West Hills, California.

According to 247, Simpson also has offers from ASU, Georgia Tech, LMU and Pacific so far.

Stoudamire’s Tigers rising

Across the Bay on Saturday, Pacific lost 71-63 at Saint Mary’s, but Damon Stoudamire’s resurgent Tigers have already won 20 games for the first time in a decade — including a 107-99 quadruple-overtime win over the Gaels at Pacific on Jan. 4.

The former UA star and assistant coach took over the Pacific program in 2016-17 amid an NCAA investigation that resulted in 2017 sanctions for the actions of a previous staff.

UOP went 11-22 in Stoudamire’s first season, 14-18 in each of the past two and is now 20-9.

“No doubt he’s having a great season,” UA coach Sean Miller said, noting that former UA graduate manager Jaydee Luster is also on Stoudamire’s staff. “We’re really happy for him. They already have 20 wins and he’s built the program (despite that) when he first went there they had to get through a couple things.”