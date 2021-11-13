Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko changing shots — and opponents' gameplans

Both Murphy and Robinson have head coaching experience, while Fois has worked with Gonzaga and the Italian basketball federation. Murphy was the head coach at NAU from 2012-19. Robinson led Tulsa from 1995-97, then spent the next five seasons as Florida State’s head coach.

Miller: 'You have to bounce back'

On his first “Next Play” podcast with brother Archie Miller, former UA coach Sean Miller described the show as having a literal meaning after both brothers were fired last spring.

"Sometimes as a coach it's being able to move from something that happened bad, a turnover, your best player getting in foul trouble, a breakdown on defense," Sean Miller said. "Being able to go from that to the next play is so essential because there are so many plays in the game of basketball that we deal with. And outside of it, what you and I are dealing with right now, it's next play for us.

"But things happen. You have to bounce back from it, learn from it, grow."

Neither brother went into any more detail about their situations. Sean Miller was fired by Arizona on April 7 after three and a half years of FBI and NCAA proceedings surrounded his program; Archie was fired by Indiana in March after going 67-58 over four seasons with the Hoosiers.