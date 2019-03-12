The Arizona Wildcats were kept out of the Pac-12's on-court awards Monday, but center Chase Jeter was named Tuesday to the conference's all-academic team.
Jeter, a redshirt junior who has a 3.54 GPA, graduated in December with an undergraduate degree in social and behavioral sciences and human understanding. He spent his first two seasons of college at Duke, then redshirted at Arizona in 2017-18 before playing this season.
Jeter is UA's first Pac-12 all-academic honoree since Kaleb Tarczewski earned the honor in 2013-14.
Oregon State's Stephen Thompson Jr. was named the Pac-12's scholar-athlete of the year, while the Pac-12's all-academic team also includes Oregon State senior center Gligorije Rakocevic, Washington State junior forward Jeff Pollard, Oregon State guard Zach Reichle and Stanford sophomore guard Isaac White.
Pac-12 All-Academic First Team
Chase Jeter, Arizona, redshirt junior, 3.54 GPA
Gligorije Rakocevic, Oregon State, senior, 3.66 GPA
Jeff Pollard, Washington State, junior, 3.73 GPA
Zach Reichle, Oregon State, sophomore, 3.78 GPA
Stephen Thompson Jr., Oregon State, grad student, 3.57 GPA
Isaac White, Stanford, sophomore, 3.71 GPA
Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team
Jayce Johnson, Utah, junior, 3.53 GPA
Kodye Pugh, Stanford, redshirt sophomore, 3.33 GPA
D'Shawn Schwartz, Colorado, sophomore, 3.28 GPA
Trevor Stanback, Stanford, junior, 3.35 GPA
Ethan Thompson, Oregon State, sophomore, 3.55 GPA
Honorable mention
Evan Battey, Colorado; Oscar da Silva, Stanford; De'Quon Lake, ASU; Alexander Strating, Colorado; Justice Sueing, Cal; Tres Tinkle, Oregon State; Parker Van Dyke, Utah.