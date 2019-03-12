Arizona Oregon St Basketball

Arizona’s Chase Jeter (4) drives around Oregon State’s Zach Reichle (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

 Amanda Loman

The Arizona Wildcats were kept out of the Pac-12's on-court awards Monday, but center Chase Jeter was named Tuesday to the conference's all-academic team.

Jeter, a redshirt junior who has a 3.54 GPA, graduated in December with an undergraduate degree in social and behavioral sciences and human understanding. He spent his first two seasons of college at Duke, then redshirted at Arizona in 2017-18 before playing this season.

Jeter is UA's first Pac-12 all-academic honoree since Kaleb Tarczewski earned the honor in 2013-14. 

Oregon State's Stephen Thompson Jr. was named the Pac-12's scholar-athlete of the year, while the Pac-12's all-academic team also includes Oregon State senior center Gligorije Rakocevic, Washington State junior forward Jeff Pollard, Oregon State guard Zach Reichle and Stanford sophomore guard Isaac White.

Pac-12 All-Academic First Team

Chase Jeter, Arizona, redshirt junior, 3.54 GPA

Gligorije Rakocevic, Oregon State, senior, 3.66 GPA

Jeff Pollard, Washington State, junior, 3.73 GPA

Zach Reichle, Oregon State, sophomore, 3.78 GPA

Stephen Thompson Jr., Oregon State, grad student, 3.57 GPA

Isaac White, Stanford, sophomore, 3.71 GPA

Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team

Jayce Johnson, Utah, junior, 3.53 GPA

Kodye Pugh, Stanford, redshirt sophomore, 3.33 GPA

D'Shawn Schwartz, Colorado, sophomore, 3.28 GPA

Trevor Stanback, Stanford, junior, 3.35 GPA

Ethan Thompson, Oregon State, sophomore, 3.55 GPA

Honorable mention

Evan Battey, Colorado; Oscar da Silva, Stanford; De'Quon Lake, ASU; Alexander Strating, Colorado; Justice Sueing, Cal; Tres Tinkle, Oregon State; Parker Van Dyke, Utah.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball