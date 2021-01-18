 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats climb back into top 10 of AP poll after sweeping Oregon schools

Arizona Wildcats climb back into top 10 of AP poll after sweeping Oregon schools

011821-spt-ua womens hoops-p15.jpg

The Arizona Wildcats cheer on Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) as she hits the drum 10 times after their win over Oregon State at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on January 17, 2021. Arizona won 67-51.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

After sweeping the Oregon schools for the first time in a decade, the Arizona Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 10 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll on Monday. 

The Wildcats took down then-10th-ranked Oregon 57-41 at McKale Center on Thursday, which was the "Thursday Showcase" slate on ESPN. Arizona's win over Oregon marked the fifth time under Adia Barnes the Wildcats beat a top-10 opponent. Barnes was also named the ESPN Women's Hoops Coach of the Week on Monday. 

The UA followed up its 16-point victory with another on Sunday, beating Oregon State 67-51, thanks to Aari McDonald's 20-point, 7-rebound performance and Helena Pueyo's 15 points on four made 3-pointers coming off the bench. 

The UA (10-2) is the third-highest ranked team from the Pac-12 in the AP Top 25, with UCLA — the team Arizona held off at McKale Center in December — checking in at No. 6 and Stanford as the top-ranked team. 

Up next: Arizona will host Utah on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by Colorado on Sunday at 1 p.m. — both contests will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Arizona's Sean Miller on Bennedict Mathurin's 31-point outing, shifting the lineup and missing Jemarl Baker

