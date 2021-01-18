Arizona Wildcats climb back into top 10 of AP poll after sweeping Oregon schools

After sweeping the Oregon schools for the first time in a decade, the Arizona Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 10 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll on Monday.

The Wildcats took down then-10th-ranked Oregon 57-41 at McKale Center on Thursday, which was the "Thursday Showcase" slate on ESPN. Arizona's win over Oregon marked the fifth time under Adia Barnes the Wildcats beat a top-10 opponent. Barnes was also named the ESPN Women's Hoops Coach of the Week on Monday.

The UA followed up its 16-point victory with another on Sunday, beating Oregon State 67-51, thanks to Aari McDonald's 20-point, 7-rebound performance and Helena Pueyo's 15 points on four made 3-pointers coming off the bench.

The UA (10-2) is the third-highest ranked team from the Pac-12 in the AP Top 25, with UCLA — the team Arizona held off at McKale Center in December — checking in at No. 6 and Stanford as the top-ranked team.

Up next: Arizona will host Utah on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by Colorado on Sunday at 1 p.m. — both contests will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

