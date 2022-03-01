Arizona Wildcats clinch Pac-12 regular-season title with resounding 91-71 win over USC

LOS ANGELES – Instead of waiting to clinch the Pac-12 title in front of supportive McKale Center fans this weekend, the Arizona Wildcats did it in a much more impressive way: With a resounding 91-71 win over 16th-ranked USC before a once-rowdy, capacity crowd at USC’s Galen Center.
"This is the standard for this program," UA coach Tommy Lloyd told the Wildcats in a rowdy locker-room celebration afterward, as seen on an Instagram live video shared by center Oumar Ballo. "This is what we do."
The Wildcats had five players score in double figures while forward Bennedict Mathurin may have cemented the Pac-12 Player of the Year award by dropping 19 points on the Trojans. Kerr Kriisa added 18 points and Justin Kier had 12, helping the Wildcats thrive despite foul trouble to center Christian Koloko and an off night from Azuolas Tubelis.
Koloko had just eight points and one rebound in 12 minutes played while Tubelis had three points and four rebounds in just 18 minutes.
Arizona attacked the lengthy Trojans mostly with a smaller lineup that often featured four guards and Koloko or Ballo in the middle. Mathurin had his 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting while Kerr Kriisa had 16 points and Justin Kier had 12. Ballo managed 11 points and five rebounds while playing 25 minutes.
"Bear down. Bear down. Bear down. Bear down. Bear down," Ballo said on his Instagram video.
The Wildcats shot 55.6% overall and hit 10 of 22 3-pointers while holding USC to just 39.7% shooting on the other end.
The win clinched Arizona’s 17th won or shared Pac-12 regular season title and first since 2017-18, while second-place USC dropped to 25-5 and 14-5.
In a game they never trailed, the Wildcats took a 51-27 halftime lead and held on during the second half despite allowing the Trojans to shoot 47.1% in the second half.
In the first half, Mathurin led the way for Arizona by scoring 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting while dishing five assists. Guards Kerr Kriisa and Justin Kier each added nine points.
Overall, Arizona shot 55.0% from the field while holding USC to 32.1% shooting, including just 1 of 8 3-pointers. The Wildcats also turned nine USC turnovers into 15 points.
Arizona led throughout the half and took a 39-23 lead into the final four minutes. The Wildcats took a 44-34 lead with 2:47 left on a dunk from Oumar Ballo, and a shot from Kier made it 46-23 with 1:48 to go.
The Wildcats wasted no time building a lead. Kerr Kriisa hit a 3-pointer just 23 seconds into the game and UA built up a 17-8 lead with 14:43 left in the half after Kriisa and Justin Kier hit 3-pointers.=At that point, UA had made 7 of 10 shots while holding USC to just 3 of 10.
Arizona opened it up by 16 points midway through the half, 26-11, and later led 33-18 after two 3-pointers from Kriisa. Officials called a flop on Kriisa after his shot, which resulted in a technical since Mathurin had received a flop warning.
The technical resulted in a free throw by Drew Peterson, but the Wildcats still maintained comfortable double-digit leads the rest of the half.
The Wildcats, still in position to earn a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, will return home to face Stanford on Thursday and California on Saturday in their regular-season finale.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe