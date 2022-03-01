Arizona Wildcats clinch Pac-12 regular-season title with resounding 91-71 win over USC

"Bear down. Bear down. Bear down. Bear down. Bear down," Ballo said on his Instagram video.

The Wildcats shot 55.6% overall and hit 10 of 22 3-pointers while holding USC to just 39.7% shooting on the other end.

The win clinched Arizona’s 17th won or shared Pac-12 regular season title and first since 2017-18, while second-place USC dropped to 25-5 and 14-5.

In a game they never trailed, the Wildcats took a 51-27 halftime lead and held on during the second half despite allowing the Trojans to shoot 47.1% in the second half.

In the first half, Mathurin led the way for Arizona by scoring 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting while dishing five assists. Guards Kerr Kriisa and Justin Kier each added nine points.

Overall, Arizona shot 55.0% from the field while holding USC to 32.1% shooting, including just 1 of 8 3-pointers. The Wildcats also turned nine USC turnovers into 15 points.

Arizona led throughout the half and took a 39-23 lead into the final four minutes. The Wildcats took a 44-34 lead with 2:47 left on a dunk from Oumar Ballo, and a shot from Kier made it 46-23 with 1:48 to go.