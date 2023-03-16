SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Azuolas Tubelis had 14 points while Oumar Ballo collected eight points and five rebounds despite a broken hand, helping Arizona hang on to a 31-30 lead over Princeton in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the Golden 1 Center.

Arizona held a 30-22 lead heading into the final four minutes but committed two turnovers and missed the front ends of two one-and-one free throw opportunities to allow the Tigers to nearly take the lead at halftime.

After the Wildcats nearly turned the ball over again on their final possession of the half, with guard Kerr Kriisa missing an off-balance 3-pointer with six seconds left as the shot clock wore down, Princeton raced the ball downcourt but a layup from Matt Allocco missed just before the buzzer.

Arizona's first turnover of the final minutes happend when Ballo couldn't grab a pass from Tubelis with both hands, leading to a basket from Princeton's Zach Martini, while a missed layup from Tubelis turned into a fast-break dunk by Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan to make it 31-28.

Tubelis was also called for a screening foul with 48 seconds left for another turnover, though neither team scored after that point.

Arizona held Princeton to 41.2% shooting for the half, with the Tigers making only 2 of 12 3-point shots but the Tigers outrebounded the Wildcats 21-17 and scored six second-chance points off five offensive rebounds. Arizona didn't score anything off its three offensive boards.

The Wildcats started the game strongly by forcing two early missed shots and a turnover from Princeton early while building an early 14-6 lead by the time Kylan Boswell pulled up for a jumper with 14:18 left in the half. But the Tigers scored twice inside to cut it to 14-10 with 11 minutes left.

Four minutes later UA led 20-16 but the Wildcats were getting outrebounded 13-10 to that point, with the Tigers scoring four second-chance points off their four turnovers.

Princeton then shrank Arizona’s lead to just 20-18 with 7:31 left when Martini cut down the right side for the sort of backdoor layup the Tigers are famous for.

But Tubelis converted a three-point play with 5:26 left and Kerr Kriisa hit a 3-pointer a minute later to give UA its 30-22 lead at the four-minute mark.

The winner of the Arizona-Princeton game will face seventh-seeded Missouri on Saturday in a second-round game after those Tigers beat Utah State 76-65 earlier Thursday at the Golden 1 Center.