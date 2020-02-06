Arizona Wildcats coach Sean Miller gets win No. 400, Zeke Nnaji makes cut for Malone Award and Chris Mullin visits Tucson

The Grizzlies also traded Jae Crowder to Miami, which was revealed Thursday morning by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Miami packaged forward Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis as part of the deal.

Following the trade, Iguodala signed a two-year, $30 million extension with a team-option for the 2021-22 season, which gives Miami salary cap flexibility and allows the Heat to target a player for a max deal, but if Miami strikes out in free agency, Iguodala will be retained for a final season that’s worth $15 million.

Iguodala, who was in his final season of a three-year, $48 million contract, has sat out the entire season with the Grizzlies thus far since he was traded to Memphis from Golden State following a six-year run with the Warriors that included three NBA championships and NBA Finals MVP honors.

Miami is Iguodala's fifth team since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004. Iguodala also played for the Denver Nuggets (2012-13) and the Warriors (2013-2019) before his pit stop in Memphis.