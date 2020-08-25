Arizona Wildcats coaching legend Lute Olson, 85, is ailing

Gavitt has said he will announce in mid-September if the season will start on time or be delayed.

The start date will matter soon because, teams have 42 days to conduct full practices beforehand – meaning a Nov. 10 start would allow for practices as early as Sept. 29.

The Pac-12 had no comment Tuesday on the reported start dates under consideration, and Reynolds said UA is moving forward with an expectation of a season starting in January.

While Colorado coach Tad Boyle said he would hope the Pac-12 would consider allowing its teams to play before January if games can be arranged safely, Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle indicated significant medical advancements would be needed to do so.

“I know they’re holding firm with that (January) date for the health and safety of the student-athletes and the coaches, but who knows?” Tinkle said. “If there’s some big improvements with testing, if a vaccine comes about, who knows? I think anything’s up on the table. But I know right now the big concern is making sure the environments are as safe as possible for our guys and we’re hoping by January 1st that’s the case.”

Wildcats slipping in mock drafts