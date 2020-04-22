Arizona Wildcats' conservative nonconference hoops schedule accounts for added Pac-12 games

“In our model, you play one multiteam event and then we’d have basically four games that are high majors or teams like Gonzaga, that are either home and home or neutral-site games,” Reynolds said. “This is the same model; it’s just minus two nonconference games. It’ll make the nonconference look worse but the reality is” about the same.

The NAU game is now part of a three-year contract that will have the Lumberjacks serve as the opponent for each of UA’s next three home openers. In their 102-year-old series, the Wildcats and Lumberjacks have met 126 times. In recent years, they’ve played under single-game contracts, with the games played at various points of the nonconference schedule.

As it turns out, the older brother of departed UA wing Josh Green, Jay Green, will be scheduled to play in next season’s opener at McKale after grad transferring to the Lumberjacks.

Arizona has played NAU eight times over the previous 11 seasons of the Sean Miller era, all at McKale Center; the Wildcats haven’t lost to the Lumberjacks since the 1968-69 season.

Arizona’s two remaining home dates will likely also be mid-major opponents. Upcoming NCAA rules changes will dictate whether they are scheduled by Arizona or by the NIT Season Tip-Off as add-on games to the fixed bracket in Brooklyn.