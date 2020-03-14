Arizona Wildcats contact Wichita State guard Erik Stevenson, per report

With the college basketball season coming to a halt because of COVID-19, or coronavirus, teams are already looking ahead to next season, which means dabbling in the transfer market.

The Arizona Wildcats' first reported transfer it contacted was Wichita State shooting guard Erik Stevenson, per Stockrisers.com's Jake Weingarten. Stevenson was also contacted by Gonzaga, Xavier, Creighton, Washington, Oregon State, USC, Utah, Florida, South Carolina, Memphis and Texas Tech.

Stevenson, a 6-foot-3-inch sophomore guard from Lacey, Washington, just finished up his second season at WSU 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 25.9 minutes per game this season.

Why transfer after a successful season at Wichita State, a school known for its men's basketball program?

In an interview with the Wichita Eagle, head coach Gregg Marshall "didn't have a great relationship" with Stevenson among other players.

“Obviously we didn’t mesh. That’s probably the biggest reason why I’m leaving. I’ve got to find a better relationship and a better situation," Stevenson told the Wichita Eagle.