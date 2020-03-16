Arizona Wildcats contact Wichita State transfer Jamarius Burton, per report

For the second time in less than a week, the Arizona Wildcats have reportedly reached out to a Wichita State guard that entered the NCAA transfer portal. This time, UA has contacted sophomore point guard Jamarius Burton, per Rivals' Corey Evans.
Arizona joined Arizona State, Xavier, Marquette, Maryland, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Dayton, West Virginia, Butler, UConn, Pittsburgh and Illinois as teams to reportedly contact Burton.
Burton is one of five player to transfer from Wichita State. The others: Tate Busse, DeAntoni Gordon, Noah Fernandes and shooting guard Erik Stevenson, who Arizona also reportedly contacted.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound Burton averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 2020.
