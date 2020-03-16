You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats contact Wichita State transfer Jamarius Burton, per report

(Courtesy / Wichita State Athletics)

For the second time in less than a week, the Arizona Wildcats have reportedly reached out to a Wichita State guard that entered the NCAA transfer portal. This time, UA has contacted sophomore point guard Jamarius Burton, per Rivals' Corey Evans

Arizona joined Arizona State, Xavier, Marquette, Maryland, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Dayton, West Virginia, Butler, UConn, Pittsburgh and Illinois as teams to reportedly contact Burton. 

Burton is one of five player to transfer from Wichita State. The others: Tate Busse, DeAntoni Gordon, Noah Fernandes and shooting guard Erik Stevenson, who Arizona also reportedly contacted

The 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound Burton averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 2020. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

