Arizona Wildcats continue international offseason, add French big man Daniel Batcho

Arizona added another international player to its 2020-21 roster after French forward Daniel Batcho told ESPN early Thursday morning that he's committed to the Wildcats.

Considered to be one of the top European prospects entering the college ranks next season, the 6-foot-10-inch, 220-pound Batcho adds much-needed depth to an Arizona frontcourt that includes Nevada transfer Jordan Brown, Ira Lee and Christian Koloko.

"I had a good connection with the coaching staff," Batcho told ESPN. "They really understood my priorities and showed me how I could reach my goals at the university."

In 2018, Batcho tore his ACL in the quarterfinal round of the U16 European Championship Tournament, which sidelined him for the entire 2018-19 season. After rehabbing and working his way back into playing games for CFBB Paris U18, Batcho received MVP honors at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament Belgrade and tallied 24 points and 15 rebounds in a championship win over Partizan.