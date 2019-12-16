Arizona Wildcats debut at No. 15 in first NET ratings of season

Arizona debuted at No. 15 in the NCAA’s first NET ratings of the season, but the Wildcats aren’t the highest placed Pac-12 team. Nor is Oregon.

It’s Stanford. The Cardinal (9-1) was ranked No. 9 in the NET even though it has only beaten one Top 150 Kenpom team (Oklahoma) and is playing the 20th weakest schedule in Division I so far, according to Kenpom.

San Diego State, 10-0 yet ranked only No. 20 in the AP Top 25 poll, is third in the NET rankings behind only top-ranked Ohio State and Kansas.

But if the NET rankings appear a little off, that’s to be expected early in the season. The NCAA even waited an extra two weeks to start releasing them this season for the sake of accuracy, after they were widely panned after their first-ever release on Nov. 26, 2018.

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president for men’s basketball, told NCAA.com that the NET rankings do not include any preseason rankings so they improve as more games are played. By the end of last season, he said, 14 of the top 16 teams in the NET rankings reached the Sweet 16 – and No. 18 Auburn was another.

“It seemed to perform quite well last year in its first year,” Gavitt said.