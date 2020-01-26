Arizona Wildcats' defensive struggles in second half have become familiar problem

“I mean, obviously Nico is an important part of our team,” Miller said. “Him getting two fouls in the first half wasn’t a good thing for us. But I think the other part of it is you have to give a lot of credit to Remy Martin.

“He’s a heck of a player. He’s a winner. He does it on offense. He does it on defense. He does it game in, game out. He’s got great confidence in himself. I thought he was the difference in the two teams today. He had 24 points on 17 shots. And he’s a load, he really is. He’s one of the best guards in our conference and he’s one of the best guards in college basketball.”

2. Max Hazzard

Despite hitting nine 3-pointers combined during UA’s wins over Utah and Colorado last week, Hazzard became the latest member of the Wildcats’ do-not-play club when he drove inside too quickly for a failed layup on UA’s last possession of the first half.

The missed layup gave ASU the ball with eight seconds left, and Martin hit a fast-break layup with two seconds left to cut UA’s lead to 13 entering halftime.

Miller was shown talking to Hazzard as they walked off the court into halftime, and Hazzard did not play at all in the second half.