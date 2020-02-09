Arizona Wildcats don't drop in Pac-12 standings despite loss; Colorado now alone in first

Editor's note: As the Pac-12 season enters crunch time, the Star will provide a look at the league standings, every result and each team's upcoming schedules. This is the second in a regular series.
All three of the Pac-12's ranked schools played Saturday, and two of them lost in surprising fashion.
At the same time many in Tucson witnessed Arizona's 13-point home loss — and the program's worst shooting performances in McKale — to UCLA, Oregon State pulled off an upset of No. 14 ranked Oregon in Corvallis, winning 63-53.
That opened the door for Colorado to climb in the driver's seat with four weeks of conference play remaining thanks to its home win over Stanford.
Here's a full look at the Pac-12 standings:
1. Colorado (19-5, 8-3)
Last game: W, 81-74 vs Stanford
The rundown: Colorado overcame a 16-point second half deficit against the Cardinal behind McKinley Wright IV's 21 points. Since losing to Arizona by 21in early January, the Buffs have won five of their last six games.
Up next: at Oregon on Thursday (7 p.m., ESPN)
2. Oregon (18-6, 7-4)
Last game: L, 63-53 at Oregon State
The rundown: The Ducks have now lost two in a row. Senior point guard Payton Pritchard has shot a combined 12-42 (28%) in the two defeats.
Up next: vs Colorado on Thursday (7 p.m., ESPN)
3. Arizona (16-7, 6-4)
Last game: L, 65-52 vs UCLA
The rundown: Arizona shot 25.4% against the Bruins, the lowest shooting percentage by any Wildcats team in McKale, ever. While the results of Saturday's game may suggest otherwise, the Cats remain in good position to compete for the conference title.
Up next: at Cal on Thursday (8:30 p.m., FS1)
4. ASU (15-8, 6-4)
Last game: W, 66-64 vs USC
The rundown: The Sun Devils rank second-worst in the Pac-12 in shooting percentage (42.2%) but have quietly won four of their last five. Remy Martin hit a pull-up jumper with 19 seconds left against USC to deliver the win.
Up next: at Stanford on Thursday (9 p.m., ESPN2)
5. USC (17-7, 6-5)
Last game: L, 66-64 at ASU
The rundown: The Trojans have lost three games in a row and committed 16 turnovers in the second half against the Sun Devils.
Up next: vs Washington on Thursday (7 p.m., ESPN2)
6. UCLA (13-11, 6-5)
Last game: W, 65-52 at Arizona
The rundown: The Bruins gave up 14 of 24 3-pointers to ASU last Thursday but were able to limit the Wildcats to 6-23 from that range. They also corralled 28 defensive rebounds, compared to just 14 by UA.
Up next: vs Washington State on Thursday (9 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
7. Stanford (16-7, 5-5)
Last game: L, 81-74 at Colorado
The rundown: Stanford's leading scorer Oscar Da Silva had to leave the game against the Buffs after slamming his head on the floor while trying to defend a breakaway basket. His status moving forward is unclear as the Wildcats will face the Cardinal on Saturday.
Up next: vs ASU on Thursday (9 p.m., ESPN2)
8. Utah (14-9, 5-6)
Last game: W, 60-45 vs Cal
The rundown: Timmy Allen scored 21 points in Utah's defeat of Cal.
Up next: at Oregon State on Thursday (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
9. Washington State (13-10, 4-6)
The rundown: The Cougars host the Huskies Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. Their spot in the standings will be updated once the game is complete.
10. Cal (10-13, 4-6)
Last game: L, 60-45 at Utah
The rundown: The Bears came up empty-handed on their road trip to the Mountain schools.
Up next: vs Arizona on Thursday (8:30 p.m., FS1)
11. Oregon State (14-9, 4-7)
Last game: W, 63-53 vs Oregon
The rundown: The Beavers have beaten Oregon, Arizona, Colorado and Stanford. They are 0-7 against the rest of the Pac-12.
Up next: vs Utah on Thursday (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
12. Washington (12-11, 2-8)
The rundown: The Huskies will look to break a five-game losing streak when they take on the Cougars later Sunday afternoon. Their spot in the standings will be updated once the game is complete.
