Arizona Wildcats don't drop in Pac-12 standings despite loss; Colorado now alone in first

Editor's note: As the Pac-12 season enters crunch time, the Star will provide a look at the league standings, every result and each team's upcoming schedules. This is the second in a regular series.

All three of the Pac-12's ranked schools played Saturday, and two of them lost in surprising fashion.

At the same time many in Tucson witnessed Arizona's 13-point home loss — and the program's worst shooting performances in McKale — to UCLA, Oregon State pulled off an upset of No. 14 ranked Oregon in Corvallis, winning 63-53.

That opened the door for Colorado to climb in the driver's seat with four weeks of conference play remaining thanks to its home win over Stanford.

Here's a full look at the Pac-12 standings:

1. Colorado (19-5, 8-3)

Last game: W, 81-74 vs Stanford

The rundown: Colorado overcame a 16-point second half deficit against the Cardinal behind McKinley Wright IV's 21 points. Since losing to Arizona by 21in early January, the Buffs have won five of their last six games.