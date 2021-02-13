Arizona Wildcats drop another close one to Oregon, 63-61 at McKale Center

Chris Duarte hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to give Oregon yet another razor-close win over Arizona, 63-61 at McKale Center on Saturday.

The loss was Arizona’s sixth straight to Oregon, dropping the Wildcats to 14-7 overall and 8-7 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats, who are scheduled to travel to UCLA and USC next week, still have a postponed game at Oregon (12-4, 7-3) that is yet to be rescheduled.

The two teams came to a finish that was all too typical for a series that produced two Oregon overtime wins last season, both of which were decided by just one point.

With 1:02 left, Oregon’s L.J. Figueroa hit a 3-pointer to give Oregon a 60-59 lead but Christian Koloko drew a foul on UA’s next possession and hit both ensuing free throws to put the Wildcats ahead by one.

Oregon’s Will Richardson and Duarte then passed back and forth, unable to find an open look, before Duarte got off a 3 that went in with 16 seconds left to give the Ducks a 63-61 lead. Duarte, Oregon’s leading scorer, had made only 3 of 13 shots and missed 6 of 7 threes before that point.