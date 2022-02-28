Arizona Wildcats drop to No. 14 in AP Poll, still on track to host first weekend of NCAA Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats close the regular season ranked tied for 14th in the AP Top 25 Women's Poll after splitting the final home series with the L.A. schools.

The Wildcats (20-6) dropped two spots from the previous week and are tied with Indiana (19-7) in the poll. Arizona completed the regular season schedule with a 68-59 win over USC Saturday following an 18-point loss to UCLA two days prior.

The victory over the Trojans earned the Cats a No. 4 seed and a first round bye in this week's Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. It also kept them on track on host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at McKale Center.

ESPN's updated Bracketology slotted the Wildcats as a No. 3 seed in the Wichita Region with a projected first round matchup against No. 14 seed Troy in Tucson.

No. 1 South Carolina (27-1), No. 2 Stanford (25-3), No. 3 NC State (26-3), No. 4 Louisville (25-3) and No. 5 Baylor (23-5) round out the top five teams.