Arizona Wildcats drop to No. 14 in AP Poll, still on track to host first weekend of NCAA Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

The Arizona Wildcats close the regular season ranked tied for 14th in the AP Top 25 Women's Poll after splitting the final home series with the L.A. schools.

The Wildcats (20-6) dropped two spots from the previous week and are tied with Indiana (19-7) in the poll. Arizona completed the regular season schedule with a 68-59 win over USC Saturday following an 18-point loss to UCLA two days prior. 

The victory over the Trojans earned the Cats a No. 4 seed and a first round bye in this week's Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. It also kept them on track on host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at McKale Center.

ESPN's updated Bracketology slotted the Wildcats as a No. 3 seed in the Wichita Region with a projected first round matchup against No. 14 seed Troy in Tucson. 

No. 1 South Carolina (27-1), No. 2 Stanford (25-3), No. 3 NC State (26-3), No. 4 Louisville (25-3) and No. 5 Baylor (23-5) round out the top five teams. 

Last year, Arizona was ranked No. 11 in the final AP poll before postseason play and were a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament en route to its improbable run to the championship game.

This season, the Cats were ranked as high as No. 4 in the country prior to losing four of their last nine games heading into the conference tournament. UA plays Thursday at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals, awaiting the winner of Colorado-Washington. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

2022 Pac-12 Tournament matchups

 

All games on Pac-12 Networks, unless noted:

Wednesday

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Washington, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Arizona State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 USC, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Utah vs. No. 11 Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday

No. 4 Arizona vs. Colorado/Washington winner, 1 p.m.

No. 1 Stanford vs. Oregon State/ASU winner, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Oregon vs. UCLA/USC winner, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Washington State vs. Utah/Cal winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Pac-12 Championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

