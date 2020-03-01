You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats earn first-round bye in Pac-12 Tournament

After a block, Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) yells from the bench during Arizona's 55-54 loss to California at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on March 1, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

No. 13 Arizona's surprising 55-54 loss to the California Golden Bears, the last-place team in the Pac-12, didn't impact the Wildcats' position in the conference standings. 

Despite the Wildcats (23-6) losing to a Cal (11-18) team that is 3-15 in conference play, Arizona still managed to lock up a top-four spot in the Pac-12 standings, which gives the UA a first-round bye in this week's Pac-12 Tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas from March 5-8. 

The fourth-seeded Wildcats will face the winner of No. 5 Arizona State and last-place Cal, which will be played on Friday at 11:30 a.m. 

If Arizona gets through either ASU or Cal, the Wildcats will then most likely face top-seeded Oregon and All-American Sabrina Ionescu on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Every game in the Pac-12 Tournament will be televised on Pac-12 Networks, except for the championship game on Sunday at 5 p.m., which will be on ESPN2.

Here's a complete look at the conference tournament schedule in Las Vegas: 

Thursday (March 5)

No. 12 Cal vs. No. 5 Arizona State (11:30 a.m.)

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah (2 p.m.)

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 7 USC (6 p.m.)

No. 11 Washington vs. No. 6 Oregon State (8:30 p.m.)

Friday (March 6)

Cal/ASU vs. No. 4 Arizona (11:30 a.m.)

Washington/Utah vs. No. 1 Oregon (2 p.m.)

Colorado/USC vs. No. 2 UCLA (6 p.m.)

Washington State/Oregon State vs. No. 3 Stanford (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday (March 7)

Cal/ASU/Arizona vs. Washington/Utah/Oregon (6 p.m.)

Colorado/USC/UCLA vs. Washington State/Oregon State/Stanford (8:30 p.m.)

Sunday (March 8)

Pac-12 Championship (5 p.m., ESPN2)

