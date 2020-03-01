Arizona Wildcats earn first-round bye in Pac-12 Tournament

No. 13 Arizona's surprising 55-54 loss to the California Golden Bears, the last-place team in the Pac-12, didn't impact the Wildcats' position in the conference standings.

Despite the Wildcats (23-6) losing to a Cal (11-18) team that is 3-15 in conference play, Arizona still managed to lock up a top-four spot in the Pac-12 standings, which gives the UA a first-round bye in this week's Pac-12 Tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas from March 5-8.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats will face the winner of No. 5 Arizona State and last-place Cal, which will be played on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

If Arizona gets through either ASU or Cal, the Wildcats will then most likely face top-seeded Oregon and All-American Sabrina Ionescu on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Every game in the Pac-12 Tournament will be televised on Pac-12 Networks, except for the championship game on Sunday at 5 p.m., which will be on ESPN2.

Here's a complete look at the conference tournament schedule in Las Vegas:

Thursday (March 5)

No. 12 Cal vs. No. 5 Arizona State (11:30 a.m.)

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah (2 p.m.)