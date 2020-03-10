Arizona Wildcats enter Pac-12 Tournament with NCAA bid locked up. But there's so, so much to play for.

There’s Stanford, perhaps the bubbliest team of them all, probably needing to at least beat Cal on Wednesday in order to breathe easily on Selection Sunday.

There’s Colorado, widely considered the No. 1 or No. 2 team entering the season before falling out of the race with a four-game losing streak to end conference play. Colorado also has a history of playing well in Las Vegas, including a four-game run to win it all in 2011-12, so there’s a chance for redemption, to a degree.

ASU, likewise, has another chance at a title after letting the regular-season one slip away by losing three of its final four games.

Then there’s the group of five at the bottom: Washington, Oregon State, Cal, Utah and Washington State, all of whom need to win the entire thing to get in the NCAA Tournament field. Two of them – Washington and OSU – could make up for their particular underachievement during the season by getting hot in Las Vegas.

And, by the way, Utah is the same team that just happened to beat No. 8 Kentucky on the same floor that the Pac-12 Tournament will be played on, Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. This time the Utes won’t have to deal with Big Blue Nation, the legions of Kentucky fans who showed up for that Dec. 18 game.

But what about the Wildcats?