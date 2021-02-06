Arizona Wildcats erase early 17-point deficit, but lose 82-79 to Colorado in Boulder

Miller said the Wildcats’ first choice was to pave a route for Akinjo to get to the basket. That made sense, of course, because at that point, Akinjo had 16 points, mostly by driving in or getting fouled. He shot 4 of 12 from the field and hit all eight free throws he took.

But Colorado also knew Akinjo might try to get inside again, so they stopped him.

“We really had kind of a clear-out set for James but the court was spread and they just denied him at 40 feet,” Miller said. “You deny him that high out on the court and it really allowed Terrell to get a good straight-line drive.”

Miller said Brown did what he was supposed to in that situation, driving inside and picking up a foul by Colorado’s Eli Parquet, but he missed the first of two free throws, meaning Arizona had to foul even after he made the second one to pull UA within 80-79.

After Battey took the inbounds pass, Brown then dove at Battey, knocking him over, and Battey hobbled around the court before stepping to the line and making both free throws to give the Buffaloes the final three-point margin.