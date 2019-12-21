Arizona Wildcats face biggest halftime deficit of season, trail St. John's 40-26 at halftime

SAN FRANCISCO — The Arizona Wildcats fell into their biggest halftime deficit of the season Saturday, trailing St. John's 40-36 thanks to a failure to hit 3-pointers and consistently handle the Red Storm's energetic press.

Arizona had 10 turnovers that led to 14 St. John’s points in the first half, while also shooting just 1 for 8 from 3-point territory. Max Hazzard (0 for 3) and Nico Mannion (0 for 2) missed all their 3-pointers while center Chase Jeter was 0 for 3 inside without a rebound in the first half.

Despite playing without second-leading scorer Mustapha Heron because of an ankle sprain, St. John’s led by up to 14 points earlier in the half before making that the halftime advantage. For a while, though, UA forward Zeke Nnaji singlehandedly kept it from getting worse, collecting 11 points on 4 for 4 shooting with five rebounds before halftime.

St. John's press was an immediate problem for the Wildcats. They had five turnovers that led to eight St. John’s points in the first six minutes and fell behind by up to 14 points midway through the first half, while the Red Storm went on a 10-0 run to go ahead 23-9 with 11:51 left before halftime.