Arizona Wildcats fall apart late in 82-65 loss at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Historically speaking, an Arizona loss at Oregon State’s Gill Coliseum is never really that much of a surprise.

Even the defending national champion Wildcats barely escaped the old fieldhouse by a point back in 1997-98 and Sean Miller’s Wildcats lost three times in eight previous visits, winning last season only on a buzzer-beating rebound basket from Devonaire Doutrive.

But this was something else. The Wildcats were nearly run out of the gym in the second half Sunday, losing 82-65 to an Oregon State team that was coming off a home loss to ASU on Thursday.

The Wildcats and Beavers were tied at 31 at halftime but OSU hit 65.4% from the field after halftime while UA missed 8 of 9 3-pointers it tried in the second half.

UA shot just 39.6% for the game and hit just 5 of 17 3s for the game.

The loss dropped UA to 11-5 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12 and likely out of the Top 25 on Monday. OSU improved to 12-4 and 2-2.

Combined with an overtime loss at Oregon on Tbursday, it was the first time Arizona lost both games of the Oregon road trip under Miller.

Zeke Nnaji led UA with 21 points and nine rebounds, just shy of a fifth straight double-double.