Arizona Wildcats fall apart late in 82-65 loss at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Historically speaking, an Arizona loss at Oregon State’s Gill Coliseum is never really that much of a surprise.
Even the defending national champion Wildcats barely escaped the old fieldhouse by a point back in 1997-98 and Sean Miller’s Wildcats lost three times in eight previous visits, winning last season only on a buzzer-beating rebound basket from Devonaire Doutrive.
But this was something else. The Wildcats were nearly run out of the gym in the second half Sunday, losing 82-65 to an Oregon State team that was coming off a home loss to ASU on Thursday.
The Wildcats and Beavers were tied at 31 at halftime but OSU hit 65.4% from the field after halftime while UA missed 8 of 9 3-pointers it tried in the second half.
UA shot just 39.6% for the game and hit just 5 of 17 3s for the game.
The loss dropped UA to 11-5 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12 and likely out of the Top 25 on Monday. OSU improved to 12-4 and 2-2.
Combined with an overtime loss at Oregon on Tbursday, it was the first time Arizona lost both games of the Oregon road trip under Miller.
Zeke Nnaji led UA with 21 points and nine rebounds, just shy of a fifth straight double-double.
After being tied at 31 with Oregon State at halftime, Arizona held a 41-37 lead early in the second half when Miller found himself again arguing a no-call, this time picking up a technical in the process.
Miller argued that Nnaji was fouled on a potential game-winning jumper late in regulation against Oregon, when Ducks guard Payton Pritchard was credited with a block, and this time argued that OSU’s Ethan Thompson fouled Mannion on a layup that Thompson blocked.
OSU’s Zach Reichle picked up the rebound, leading to a fast-break dunk from Alfred Hollins, and Miller continued to complain and was whistled for the T. OSU’s Tres Tinkle shot two ensuing free throws to tie the game at 41 and the Beavers took the lead for good three minutes later.
After the game was tied again at 49 with 12:05 left, OSU scored seven straight points, on two free throws from Zach Reichle, a layup by Roman Silva and a 3-pointer from Alfred Hollins.
From there the Beavers’ confidence continued to grow.
The second half of the Oregon trail didn’t go any easier for Arizona on Sunday, with the Wildcats winding up tied 31-31 with Oregon State at halftime Sunday night at Gill Coliseum.
Coming off an overtime loss at Oregon on Thursday, the Wildcats were led by point guard Nico Mannion, who had five points and six assists, and Zeke Nnaji, who had nine points and five rebounds.
But Mannion was unable to convert on a mad dash to the basket in the final seconds after OSU’s Zach Reichle tied the game with a driving layup along the baseline with seven seconds left.
UA shot 45.8% overall but the Beavers outrebounded them 17-11 and hit 4 of 8 3-pointers
The Wildcats took an early 6-5 lead but didn’t make a field goal for over six minutes early in the first half while OSU built a 15-7 lead.
But Jemarl Baker hit a 3-pointer to break the drought with 12 minutes to go, and UA gradually cut OSU’s lead over the rest of the half. The Wildcats then went ahead in style, getting an alley-oop dunk from Zeke Nnaji off a feed from from Nico Mannion to pull within a point then a 3-pointer from Max Hazzard on the left wing to give them a 28=-26 lead with 3:22 left.
While UA coach Sean Miller did not change his starting lineup, despite having pulled cnter Chase Jeter for the final 18 minutes Friday at Oregon, he shook up his rotation somewhat, keeping Ira Lee on the bench for the first 16 minutes of the game.
