Arizona Wildcats fall three spots to No. 10 in AP women's basketball poll

The Arizona Wildcats remained in the top 10 of AP Women's Poll after their overtime loss to unranked Oregon, falling from No. 7 to No. 10.

It's the second consecutive week the Wildcats have lost ground in the poll, dropping six spots during that span. Both of Arizona's losses this season have come on the road, at USC and at Oregon.

Arizona (12-2) is still the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, behind only No. 2 Stanford (13-3). South Carolina (17-1) received 28 of the possible 30 first place votes to stay at No. 1.

Colorado (13-1) remained at No. 22 after the Buffs had their undefeated start to the season snapped by Stanford over the weekend. Oregon was the only other Pac-12 team to receive AP votes, but stayed just outside of the poll.