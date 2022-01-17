Arizona Wildcats fall three spots to No. 10 in AP women's basketball poll

The Arizona Wildcats remained in the top 10 of AP Women's Poll after their overtime loss to unranked Oregon, falling from No. 7 to No. 10.
It's the second consecutive week the Wildcats have lost ground in the poll, dropping six spots during that span. Both of Arizona's losses this season have come on the road, at USC and at Oregon.
Arizona (12-2) is still the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, behind only No. 2 Stanford (13-3). South Carolina (17-1) received 28 of the possible 30 first place votes to stay at No. 1.
Colorado (13-1) remained at No. 22 after the Buffs had their undefeated start to the season snapped by Stanford over the weekend. Oregon was the only other Pac-12 team to receive AP votes, but stayed just outside of the poll.
The end of game in Arizona's defeat to the Ducks last Saturday involved some controversy as UA coach Adia Barnes said postgame there were "questionable calls that did not go our way". This included Oregon's game-winning basket in OT which replay showed Endyia Rogers being voluntarily out of bounds before her shot, a sequence that should've wiped out the score.
Barnes was also displeased with Arizona's inability to close late in the game as the Cats let go of a 17-point lead in the second half.
The Wildcats are 2-2 to begin conference play and return to McKale Center this weekend to host Utah on Friday and Colorado on Sunday.
The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team rose three spots to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll, the program's highest ranking since the beginning of the 2017-18 season.
