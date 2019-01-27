Aari McDonald hit clutch shots and lit up the scoreboard again, but it wasn’t enough for the Arizona women’s basketball team Sunday.
Michaela Onyenwere scored 28 points and snagged 13 rebounds and Japreece Dean scored 26 as UCLA outlasted UA 98-93 in triple overtime.
Lajahna Drummer pitched in with 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Bruins (11-9, 4-4 Pac-12 Conference), who beat the Wildcats (14-6, 4-5) for a 12th straight time. It was the first time a Pac-10/12 game had gone to triple overtime since 2001.
Onyenwere and Drummer teamed up to grab 15 of UCLA’s 27 offensive rebounds and that led to a 29-9 advantage in second-chance points. Kennedy Burke added 16 points.
McDonald scored 35 points on 14-of-25 shooting for Arizona, giving her six 30-point games this season. She is the first Wildcats player since current Wildcats coach Adia Barnes (1997-98) to accomplish the feat.
McDonald had 12 rebounds, seven assists and had four steals. She played 50 minutes out of a possible 55. Her 3-pointer with two seconds left at the end of the second overtime tied the game at 84 and forced a third OT.
The Wildcats lost the rebound battle 58-48 and made just 11 of 27 free throws (40 percent). Sam Thomas scored 17 before fouling out, Cate Reese had 14 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out and Lucia Alonso scored 14.
The Wildcats had three players foul out and four players finish the game with four fouls. The Bruins had two players foul out and two finish with four fouls.
Onyenwere’s rebound basket with three seconds left sent the game to overtime tied at 61. Her layup with 16 seconds left evened the score at 71 and forced a second OT.
Dean’s 3-point play with 2:11 left in the third overtime gave the Bruins the lead for good.
UA will visit No. 16 Arizona State on Friday night. The Wildcats beat ASU in December in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.