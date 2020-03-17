Arizona Wildcats finish season ranked No. 12 in final AP poll

The ending to the college basketball season didn't go as planned due to the global coronavirus outbreak, but the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team finished No. 12 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, which is the highest ranking for the program since 1998.
The Wildcats were also ranked 12th in the final USA Today Coaches Poll.
South Carolina took the top spot in the AP Top 25, while Oregon (2), Stanford (7) and UCLA (10) were the highest-ranked Pac-12 teams. Northwestern, the team Arizona defeated in the WNIT Championship last season, finished 11th in the AP Top 25.
BREAKING: South Carolina finishes No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 women's basketball poll for the first time, followed by Oregon, Baylor, Maryland and UConn.Read more from @DougFeinberg >> https://t.co/oXMuboOeHT pic.twitter.com/jHFhk3p293— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 17, 2020
Arizona finished the 2020 season with a 24-7 record and was two wins shy of breaking the program record. Led by Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Aari McDonald, All-Pac-12 Defensive Team member Sam Thomas and All-Pac-12 forward Cate Reese, the Wildcats were also anticipating hosting the first and second round of the NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2005.
McDonald is a finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the top shooting guard in women's college basketball. Fans can vote here.
Here's a complete look at the final AP Top 25 of the 2020 season:
- South Carolina
- Oregon
- Baylor
- Maryland
- UConn
- Louisville
- Stanford
- North Carolina State
- Mississippi State
- UCLA
- Northwestern
- Arizona
- Gonzaga
- Oregon State
- DePaul
- Kentucky
- South Dakota
- Texas A&M
- Florida State
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Princeton
- Missouri State
- Arkansas
- Arizona State
