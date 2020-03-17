Arizona Wildcats finish season ranked No. 12 in final AP poll

The ending to the college basketball season didn't go as planned due to the global coronavirus outbreak, but the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team finished No. 12 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, which is the highest ranking for the program since 1998.

The Wildcats were also ranked 12th in the final USA Today Coaches Poll.

South Carolina took the top spot in the AP Top 25, while Oregon (2), Stanford (7) and UCLA (10) were the highest-ranked Pac-12 teams. Northwestern, the team Arizona defeated in the WNIT Championship last season, finished 11th in the AP Top 25.

BREAKING: South Carolina finishes No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 women's basketball poll for the first time, followed by Oregon, Baylor, Maryland and UConn.Read more from @DougFeinberg >> https://t.co/oXMuboOeHT pic.twitter.com/jHFhk3p293 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 17, 2020