You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona Wildcats finish season ranked No. 12 in final AP poll

Arizona Wildcats finish season ranked No. 12 in final AP poll

Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) celebrates with Wilma after the Wildcats 73-72 OT win against Stanford at McKale Center, February 28, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The ending to the college basketball season didn't go as planned due to the global coronavirus outbreak, but the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team finished No. 12 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, which is the highest ranking for the program since 1998. 

The Wildcats were also ranked 12th in the final USA Today Coaches Poll. 

South Carolina took the top spot in the AP Top 25, while Oregon (2), Stanford (7) and UCLA (10) were the highest-ranked Pac-12 teams. Northwestern, the team Arizona defeated in the WNIT Championship last season, finished 11th in the AP Top 25. 

Arizona finished the 2020 season with a 24-7 record and was two wins shy of breaking the program record. Led by Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Aari McDonald, All-Pac-12 Defensive Team member Sam Thomas and All-Pac-12 forward Cate Reese, the Wildcats were also anticipating hosting the first and second round of the NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2005.

McDonald is a finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the top shooting guard in women's college basketball. Fans can vote here

Here's a complete look at the final AP Top 25 of the 2020 season: 

  1. South Carolina
  2. Oregon
  3. Baylor
  4. Maryland
  5. UConn
  6. Louisville
  7. Stanford
  8. North Carolina State
  9. Mississippi State
  10. UCLA
  11. Northwestern
  12. Arizona
  13. Gonzaga
  14. Oregon State
  15. DePaul
  16. Kentucky
  17. South Dakota
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Florida State
  20. Indiana
  21. Iowa
  22. Princeton
  23. Missouri State
  24. Arkansas
  25. Arizona State

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News