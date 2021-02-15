Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Following an impressive three-game stretch, Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for the third time in her UA career on Monday.

In Arizona's 79-59 win at 11th-ranked Oregon last Monday, completing the UA's first sweep of the Ducks in a decade, Reese poured in a season-high 25 points on 11 for 14 shooting from the field and three 3-pointers.

Cate dominated inside and out last week, and for that, she has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week‼️#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/EJmMjjngq5 — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) February 15, 2021

At home against Washington State on Friday, Reese scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to secure the Wildcats' revenge win over Wazzu after the Cougars beat them in Pullman in January. In Arizona's final game at McKale Center this season, Reese tallied 12 points in the UA's rout of Washington.