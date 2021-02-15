 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes gives forward Cate Reese's (25) ponytail a couple of twists before the Wildcats celebrate their win over Washington State in their Pac12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 12, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Following an impressive three-game stretch, Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for the third time in her UA career on Monday. 

In Arizona's 79-59 win at 11th-ranked Oregon last Monday, completing the UA's first sweep of the Ducks in a decade, Reese poured in a season-high 25 points on 11 for 14 shooting from the field and three 3-pointers. 

At home against Washington State on Friday, Reese scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to secure the Wildcats' revenge win over Wazzu after the Cougars beat them in Pullman in January. In Arizona's final game at McKale Center this season, Reese tallied 12 points in the UA's rout of Washington. 

On the season, Reese is averaging 12.6 points — on 51% shooting — and 5.7 rebounds per game. 

After staying put at 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Arizona will travel to the Bay Area to face Cal on Friday and sixth-ranked Stanford on Monday. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Arizona's Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas and Trinity Baptiste share Senior Day emotions

