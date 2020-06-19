Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee finds his voice in protesting police violence

“You know, growing up, I thought everybody was cool. I’d go to my dad’s house, everybody’s black. Go to my mom’s house, everybody’s light or yellow or whatever people want to describe Asian people as. My childhood best friend is white and Japanese. I grew up in a predominantly Latino neighborhood. So in my head as a kid, I’m like, ‘Oh, everybody’s cool. There’s no racism. What’s racism?’ Until my dad really broke it down to me. And I just had my own experiences growing up, up to this point. I see racism as a very big issue, and it’s nowhere close to being gone.

“I could tell you a bunch of stories. That’s why I’m so vocal right now because this is an issue. We’re not saying all lives don’t matter. We want everybody to have the same rights. We are not trying to be violent. We’re not trying to start anything. We just want to be equal.”

Lee said he was pulled over for the first time in Tucson while driving his new car. (Lee was also arrested for DUI in August 2018 by UA police but expressed no issue with how that was handled.)