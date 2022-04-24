Arizona Wildcats GA Ryan Anderson joins Sean Miller's staff at Xavier

Another Sean Miller-connected Wildcat is Xavier-bound.

Former Arizona forward Ryan Anderson, who spent the last season as a graduate assistant coach under Tommy Lloyd at the UA, announced on his social media accounts Sunday that he's accepted a position on Miller's staff at Xavier.

I’m extremely excited to join Coach Miller and the Xavier men’s basketball program & work to get these players better everyday. To Cincy and Xavier nation you may not know me yet, but just know you’re going to get everything I’ve got! #LetsGoX ⚔️ — Ryan Anderson (@M12terAnderson) April 24, 2022

Following three seasons at Boston College, Anderson played for Miller at Arizona as a graduate transfer during the 2015-16 season and averaged 15.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The Wildcats fell to Wichita State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Providence in Anderson's only season at Arizona. Anderson was a First Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016.

Following his collegiate career, Anderson played professionally overseas in Germany, Belgium, Lithuania and Ukraine, and spent one season with the Philadelphia 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Last season was Anderson's first year coaching, when he was on the sidelines of Arizona's Pac-12 championship and Sweet 16 run. Now he'll become the latest former Wildcat to follow Miller to Xavier, where he coached for seven seasons — four as a head coach — prior to leading Arizona for 12 seasons.

Other Arizona ties on Xavier's staff: Director of basketball operations Ryan Reynolds, Adam Cohen and David Miller (no relation).

