Arizona Wildcats get hot from beyond the arc, take 35-30 lead over ASU in Tempe
Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. (31) drives the baseline against Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) in the first half of their Pac 12 game at Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz., January 21, 2021.

TEMPE – James Akinjo had 14 points and two assists to lead UA to a 31-27 halftime lead over ASU on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena.

The Wildcats shot just 38.7% overall but made 7 of 11 3-pointers to stay ahead of the Sun Devils after the first minute of the game and take leads of up to 11 points. Akinjo was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc while Terrell Brown (1-1), Dalen Terry (1-1) and Benn Mathurin (2-6) also made 3s.

Leading 25-14 with 7:31 left in the first half, the Wildcats let the game get close toward halftime with turnovers on three straight possessions, including a steal by ASU’s Remy Martin from Arizona’s Jordan Brown that led to a fast-break bucket by Holland Woods.

Arizona wound up going scoreless for four minutes and six seconds before Akinjo made a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and in, giving UA a 28-23 lead.

The Wildcats carried a 25-23 lead into the final media timeout of the first half, with 3:49 left but had a three-point play from Jordan Brown and a three-point shot from Terrell Brown down the stretch.

The Wildcats jumped on ASU early, taking a 9-3 lead two minutes into the game after a 3 from Akinjo and a 20-10 lead after 10 minutes after Mathurin made a 3-pointer and Akinjo hit a jumper. At that point, the Wildcats had also held ASU to just 28.6% shooting (2 of 8 from 3).

