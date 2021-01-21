Arizona Wildcats get hot from beyond the arc, take 35-30 lead over ASU in Tempe

TEMPE – James Akinjo had 14 points and two assists to lead UA to a 31-27 halftime lead over ASU on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena.
The Wildcats shot just 38.7% overall but made 7 of 11 3-pointers to stay ahead of the Sun Devils after the first minute of the game and take leads of up to 11 points. Akinjo was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc while Terrell Brown (1-1), Dalen Terry (1-1) and Benn Mathurin (2-6) also made 3s.
Leading 25-14 with 7:31 left in the first half, the Wildcats let the game get close toward halftime with turnovers on three straight possessions, including a steal by ASU’s Remy Martin from Arizona’s Jordan Brown that led to a fast-break bucket by Holland Woods.
Arizona wound up going scoreless for four minutes and six seconds before Akinjo made a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and in, giving UA a 28-23 lead.
The Wildcats carried a 25-23 lead into the final media timeout of the first half, with 3:49 left but had a three-point play from Jordan Brown and a three-point shot from Terrell Brown down the stretch.
The Wildcats jumped on ASU early, taking a 9-3 lead two minutes into the game after a 3 from Akinjo and a 20-10 lead after 10 minutes after Mathurin made a 3-pointer and Akinjo hit a jumper. At that point, the Wildcats had also held ASU to just 28.6% shooting (2 of 8 from 3).