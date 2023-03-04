LOS ANGELES — Arizona gave up an early 11-point lead to trail UCLA 40-37 at halftime of its regular-season finale on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

The Wildcats shot 48.1% from the field but gave up seven turnovers that led to eight UCLA points. The Bruins shot 41.2% despite missing 12 of their first 13 shots, but turned the ball over only three times while fifth-year senior David Singleton hit 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Singleton had 12 points to lead UCLA, while guard Tyger Campbell had 11 and Jaime Jaquez had six points and seven rebounds.

For Arizona, Azuolas Tubelis had 16 points and four rebounds while Kerr Kriisa had six points and three assists.

After the Bruins went through a pregame ceremony that featured standouts Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell, Arizona took over the spotlight. The Wildcats built a 13-2 run over the first six minutes while UCLA made just one of its first 13 shots from the field.

But the Bruins began finding their rthym after Jaquez drove the baseline for a layup to make it 13-4 and David Singleton hit a pair of 3-pointers that helped UCLA cut it to 21-17 with 8:57 left in the half.

While UA had three turnovers and went 1 for 7 from the field over a four-minute stretch in the middle of the first half, UCLA took a 24-23 lead with 6:38 to go before halftime, when Jaylen Clark stole the ball from Courtney Ramey and drove for a layup.

The game stayed within two possessions the rest of the half.

UCLA and Arizona entered Saturday’s game both locked into the Pac-12 Tournament’s top two seeds.