Arizona Wildcats go big, beat traffic and watch USC's 72-footer fall in Los Angeles loss

Seen and heard from Arizona's 57-48 loss to USC at the Galen Center:

Cats go big after losing two

Arizona went without two key players Saturday, keeping the news wraps until just before gametime. The team acknowledged an hour before the game that Josh Green (sprained SI joint) would not play against USC — and revealed 10 minutes before tiopff that Max Hazzard (personal reasons) wouldn’t play.

As a result, the Wildcats came out with a starting lineup the Trojans probably didn’t prepare for. Stone Gettings played small forward, with Ira Lee at power forward and Zeke Nnaji at center — and Arizona jumped in front of USC 9-2 in the opening minutes.

Green felt pain in his SI joint earlier in the week. He did not make the trip to Los Angeles because of it, and is unlikely to play Saturday against UCLA. The UA offered no other details about Hazzard's status, or when he might return.

They're back