Arizona Wildcats going dancing for first time in 16 years

“It’s an exciting moment — it’s a big day for our program, as well,” Aari McDonald said. “… We’re never going to forget this moment. But now that we’re there, the work doesn’t stop. We got to keep getting better and stay focused in the moment.

“ … It’s a clean slate, zero-zero. Like coach (Adia) Barnes says, ‘it’s not about how you start, but how you finish.’ And like Trinity (Baptiste) said, I feel like we haven’t really proven anything yet. We haven’t done anything. I’m really excited to show what Arizona has, and what we’re capable of doing. I’m just ready to get to work.”

The Wildcats team tied the 1998 UA team for the school’s highest seed ever in the NCAA Tournament. That team, when Barnes played, went to the Sweet 16 — the furthest the Wildcats have even gone in the tourney.

“The (16-year) draught was way too long, but just really excited – excited for the players, excited for the program. All of our hard work has paid off,” Barnes said.

“The great thing for us is (that) we didn’t experience this last year. Last year, we did all this hard work, we had ourselves in a good position, and then it (NCAA Tournament) was all canceled. This year to see it come alive — to sit there and be waiting, and your name is called, this is the awesome feeling.”