Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald moves into third place on Arizona's all-time scoring list

With 10 points in the first quarter in the Elite Eight against Indiana, UA women's basketball guard Aari McDonald has moved into third place on the Wildcats' all-time scoring list.

Her jumper with 4:19 in the first quarter helped her achieve the mark and McDonald scored 10 of the team's first 12 points against the Hoosiers.

McDonald's 1967 points in an Arizona uniform pushes her ahead of Dee-Dee Wheeler's 1966 points. The Wildcat point guard achieved the feat in 91 games compared to 124 from Wheeler who played at UA from 2002-05.

McDonald will finish her Arizona career third all-time as Davellyn Whyte's 2,059 points rank second and Adia Barnes hold the top mark with 2,237 points.

This feat is the latest of a long list of accolades from the UA senior. Notably, McDonald was named this year's Pac-12 Player of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

She also holds Arizona's single-game record for points scored with 44 set on Nov. 17, 2019 against Texas.

For live coverage of Arizona's NCAA Tournament run, follow The Wildcaster on Twitter.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.