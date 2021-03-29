 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald moves into third place on Arizona's all-time scoring list
Arizona guard Aari McDonald celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Stony Brook in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel / Associated Press

With 10 points in the first quarter in the Elite Eight against Indiana, UA women's basketball guard Aari McDonald has moved into third place on the Wildcats' all-time scoring list.

Her jumper with 4:19 in the first quarter helped her achieve the mark and McDonald scored 10 of the team's first 12 points against the Hoosiers.

McDonald's 1967 points in an Arizona uniform pushes her ahead of Dee-Dee Wheeler's 1966 points. The Wildcat point guard achieved the feat in 91 games compared to 124 from Wheeler who played at UA from 2002-05.

McDonald will finish her Arizona career third all-time as Davellyn Whyte's 2,059 points rank second and Adia Barnes hold the top mark with 2,237 points.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes and Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) embrace during senior day at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on February 14, 2021.

This feat is the latest of a long list of accolades from the UA senior. Notably, McDonald was named this year's Pac-12 Player of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year. 

She also holds Arizona's single-game record for points scored with 44 set on Nov. 17, 2019 against Texas. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

