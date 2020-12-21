 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald named Pac-12 Player of the Week

121120-spt-ua womens hoops-p2.jpg

Arizona guard Aari McDonald slices the lane between ASU guards Jamie Loera (5) and Jaddan Simmons (2) in Thursday’s second quarter.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats star guard Aari McDonald received Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after leading the UA to its first-ever road sweep of Utah and Colorado over the weekend. 

It's the sixth time in McDonald's UA career that she's won the Pac-12 Player of the Week award. 

McDonald averaged 22.5 points in two games, including a 24-point performance against the Buffaloes to maintain the Wildcats' undefeated record. Against CU, McDonald scored 21 points in the second half, along with making all 11 of her free throws — 13 of 13 for the weekend. 

Against Utah, McDonald recorded 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals in the 77-60 win over the Utes. 

On the season, she's averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game. 

Sixth-ranked Arizona returns home to face Idaho on Wednesday at McKale Center for a noon tipoff. The Wildcats return to Pac-12 play hosting top-ranked Stanford on New Year's Day and Cal on Jan. 3. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Miller says Arizona Wildcats' 'defense was not good enough to win' against Stanford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News