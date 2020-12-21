Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona Wildcats star guard Aari McDonald received Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after leading the UA to its first-ever road sweep of Utah and Colorado over the weekend.

It's the sixth time in McDonald's UA career that she's won the Pac-12 Player of the Week award.

McDonald averaged 22.5 points in two games, including a 24-point performance against the Buffaloes to maintain the Wildcats' undefeated record. Against CU, McDonald scored 21 points in the second half, along with making all 11 of her free throws — 13 of 13 for the weekend.

Against Utah, McDonald recorded 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals in the 77-60 win over the Utes.

On the season, she's averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Sixth-ranked Arizona returns home to face Idaho on Wednesday at McKale Center for a noon tipoff. The Wildcats return to Pac-12 play hosting top-ranked Stanford on New Year's Day and Cal on Jan. 3.

