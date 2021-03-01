Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald named Pac-12 Player of the Year, co-Defensive Player of the Year

Star Arizona guard Aari McDonald was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and the conference's co-Defensive Player of the Year, when the league announced its postseason awards on Monday.

McDonald, one of the most decorated players in UA women's basketball history, is the first Wildcat to win Pac-12 Player of the Year honors since her head coach, Adia Barnes, in 1998. McDonald is also the first player since Stanford's Chiney Ogwumike (2014) to receive both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season.

This season, McDonald led the Pac-12 in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game, and steals with 2.7 per game, which no other player in conference history has accomplished.

McDonald was also named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team.

Her teammates, Cate Reese and Sam Thomas, were also named to the All-Pac-12 Team. Thomas was selected to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team for the second straight season.

UA forward Trinity Baptiste was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, while reserve forward Lauren Ware garnered All-Freshman honorable mention honors.

The 11th-ranked Wildcats (15-4) will turn to the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas as the No. 2 seed, where they will face the winner of the Washington State-Utah game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

